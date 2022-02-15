New York.- The Government of the United States announced this Monday that will offer a loan guarantee for Ukraine worth 1 billion dollars to reinforce its economic agenda and continue its work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “in the face of the destabilizing behavior of Russia“.

“This action is part of the support that the United Statesour allies and partners, including the G7 and the international financial institutions, have provided Ukraine to help protect its economy amid Russian pressure in recent years,” said a statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States already offered between 2014 and 2016 loan guarantees for 3,000 million to Ukrainein three different packages, which allowed the European country to access low-cost financing in international capital markets.

Read more: “Very soon”. The United States considers a Russian attack on Ukraine highly possible

“These loan guarantees played a critical role in helping Ukraine successfully stabilize its economy amid Russian aggression and implement a bold economic reform agenda backed by ambitious cooperation with the IMF,” Blinken stressed.

Likewise, the head of US diplomacy recalled that The United States has provided more than $2 billion in development aid to Ukraine since 2014.in addition to other financial aid packages.

This announcement comes in the midst of the international crisis unleashed by the accumulation of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine which, according to the White House, respond to Moscow’s intention to invade the country.

The United States on Monday ordered the “temporary” transfer of its embassy operations in Ukraine from the capital, Kiev, to the country’s largest city in the west, Lviv, insisting that Russia could attack the country “this week.”

He also asked his citizens in neighboring Belarus to leave the country “immediately”, after making a similar appeal to Americans present in Ukraine last Friday.

“An invasion could start at any time … It could start this week,” White House deputy spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a news conference.

Read more: Joe Biden remembers victims of the Parkland High School shooting, the deadliest in a US school

Statements that contrast with those that emerged from the Russian government, which mentioned the possibility of an agreement with the United States and NATO that could resolve the escalation of tension around Ukraine.