Things are still not entirely clear regarding the appearance of a mysterious boy at the end of The Game Awards 2022 ceremony, but new details suggest that it all started as a bet on Discord.

For those not aware, we refer to the young man who appeared next to director Hidetaka Miyazaki, who took the stage with his colleagues to receive the GOTY or Best Game of the Year award for Elden Ring.

A guy completely unrelated to FromSoftware or the organizers of the presentation came up with them. Until now no one knows who or why he did it. But in this last case it seems that it was a simple joke.

The person who shared this information was @MKUltraMoney, in a reply to @Wario64, a well-known influencer. There he showed screenshots where you can see the dialogue and photos that this person shared.

Obviously, it is not possible to know if what this user says is true or a well-armed montage. But the story could be authentic. Only one crazy bet on Discord would land someone on the stand at The Game Awards 2022.

And by the way, what did he say in front of the audience? ‘I want to nominate my Reformed Orthodox Rabbi, Bill Clinton, for this award’. It even seemed that Miyazaki wanted to hit him with his new prize.

What was the fate of the guy from The Game Awards 2022?

The identity of this young man who made a bet on Discord to be at The Game Awards 2022 is not known. But Geoff Keighley, the organizer, shared a message which gives an idea

This says ‘the individual who disrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested’. It was to be imagined that the security team got their hands on him. But there is no word on whether or not they took him to the authorities.

The charges that he will have to face are not known either. This revealed a security flaw within The Game Awards. It is something that must be taken care of much more in the next edition of this awards ceremony.

It is to be imagined that the boy paid his ticket and it was later that he managed to sneak into the FromSoftware team. No one was sure who he was and that is the reason they let him in to make his statement.

In addition to The Game Awards we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.