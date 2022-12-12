The career of Liam Lawson took another important step today at the end of 2022, the year in which he stood out in Formula 2 with 3rd place in the standings, as well as participating in three free practice sessions in Formula 1 as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team . The 20-year-old New Zealander was indeed announced as the new driver of the Team Mugenreigning champion team of the Japanese category Super Formulathe maximum open wheel competition in Japan.

Lawson, who had already taken part in some testing sessions at Suzuka, was later confirmed for the 2023 as a new teammate of Tomoki Nojiri, two-time defending champion, taking over from Ukyo Sasahara, who was leaving for Toyota. In this way, the New Zealander thus follows in the footsteps of other signatures of theRed Bull Academy like those of Pierre Gasly, Dan Ticktum, Pato O’Ward and Jüri Vipsall riders who had participated in this competition thanks to an agreement established between the nursery of the Anglo-Austrian house and the Mugen Team.

2023 M-TEC モータースポーツ活動概要を発表！ 2023シーズン

Super Formula は レッドブル ･ ジュニア ドライバー ･ プログラム に 加入 加入 し いる ･ ･ ローソン を 起用 し し し し 台 で で 参戦！！！！ 参戦 で で で で で 参戦！！ SUPER GTは、ARTAのパートナーとなり2台体制で参戦！ 詳細はこちらからご確認下さい⬇️https://t.co/TOr3cuI374 pic.twitter.com/UcTwJRB2UL — 無限MUGEN【公式】 (@mugen1973) December 12, 2022

An announcement that increasingly strengthens the return of the link between Formula 1 and Super Formula, with the latter welcoming other names from the 90s Circus who also took the lead in the standings. Among them, the most famous examples of Ralf Schumacher and Pedro de la Rosachampions in 1996 and 1997 respectively when the series was still known as Formula Nippon.