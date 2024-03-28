Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Executive Committee organizing the Qatari-Emirati Super Cup announced the launch of tickets for the “Super Shield” and “Super Cup”, which will be held on the 12th and 13th of next April.

The first event will be the Qatari-Emirati Super Cup, between Al Arabi, champion of the Emir of Qatar Cup, and Al Sharjah, champion of His Highness the President’s Cup. The match will be held on April 12 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at seven o’clock in the evening Qatar time (eight o’clock Emirates time), and tickets will be available to fans through Link: https://tickets.hayya.qa.

As for the Emirati-Qatari Super Shield, it brings together Shabab Al-Ahly, champions of the ADNOC Professional League, and Al-Duhail of Qatar, champions of the Qatar Stars League. The match will be held at Rashid Stadium in Dubai next April 13, at eight-thirty in the evening, UAE time, and seven-thirty in the evening, Qatar time, and tickets are available via Platinum List website: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/91743/shabab-al-ahli-fc-vs-al-duhail-sc-super-shield.