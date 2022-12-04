Monterrey.- After the abrupt cancellation from the group’s concert Untouchable in Monterrey, the band’s vocalist, Ricky Munoz, He came out to show his face about the reasons he had to stop the show, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Through social networks, the accordionist from Untouchable declared that he was not in a position to grant the concert, because he has had a lot of work and I was not well emotionally to perform their hit tunes.

We recommend you read…

“The truth is that I feel super bad, physically I feel super good; I can talk, what I can’t is sing. If I have to apologize for that, then an apology. I apologize for having a lot of work and I think this is where I fell into it,” said the 47-year-old singer.

The interpreter also confessed that he never intended to leave the concert halfway, but that he was not willing to “pretend” that nothing was happening in front of his fans, which is why he promised his audience to provide a concert complete in early 2023.

We recommend you read…

“I didn’t want it to happen this way, but I felt more powerless and, more than anything, I couldn’t pretend that everything is fine, when it’s not fine, but I promise to return in January. We return in January, we replace these two dates, if you still want us or still want to join us. Don’t throw away your ticket and join us in January,” said the Intocable vocal.

Finally, the artist gave thanks for the support, affection and empathy that his fans offered, remarking that he felt terrible for not having given a good presentation, as they always do.

“You are the best public. I feel bad, the truth, I feel very bad; physically no, I feel bad inside. I am a professional, above all, I would like it to be different and to have finished the entire show, but we were not halfway through the show and it was not improving there. I could not pretend or lie to them, but we will be there with a complete and better show, ”said the singer to finish his statement.

However, not all the followers of the group agreed and were very dissatisfied with the show and the explanation that Ricardo Munoz He made in Internetfor which they called him “arrogant” and “rude”.

“You totally disappointed me”, “Your attitude on stage is very bad”, “It is one thing to feel bad and another is to be rude to the public”, “They should return the money”, “You are a human being, not a robot”, netizens expressed.

What bothered most of those who attended the concert is that the event started very normally, until 40 minutes later he stopped it not caring that the whole place was packed.

For its part, the official website of the venue in Facebook announced that the tickets that were used for yesterday’s concert will be valid in the month of January, and that a refund will be made to those who wish.

“In the next few days, the process to follow for the people who attended yesterday, December 2, will be reported (it is important that you keep your tickets). Tickets for December 3 will be valid for the new date. People who want their refund may request it at the following email: [email protected] from December 12 to 26, 2022”.