Ricardo Lozano Forero was the last ambassador that Colombia had in Venezuela. He held the position from April 2015 to January 2018. Since then, and with the breakdown of relations, the country has not appointed a senior official to this position. Something to be done after August 7.

What is the first thing to consider to restore relationships?

Strategically you have to be very precise with the objectives. First, we must try to have a common vision and build trust, because that has been lost between Venezuelans and Colombians. That’s where everything focuses on building trust.

Ricardo Lozano, former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela.

How is that achieved?

For that, the public sector must be aligned. A national alignment (Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Defense, Presidency, etc.) and territorial (governorships and mayors) of the policy is key for this to be successful. The private sector must also be articulated in this process, especially the regional chambers and businessmen. This is essential to reactivate relationships.

What points should be worked on?

First, the consulates must be reactivated. Then, the commercial office must be rebuilt so that the entrepreneurs have a point to rebuild their businesses and appoint a person in charge of that matter. And then the ambassador must be appointed. The relationship has to be reactivated gradually.

What specific issues are urgent in the relationship?

The most coherent thing is to start with the immigration issue and review what has happened with the border crossings. We must continue working on the migratory status. Every month between 10,000 and 20,000 Venezuelans continue to leave and about 70 percent stay in Colombia. In addition, international cooperation must be prioritized and unified.

And on the economic issue?

One of the goals is border reactivation. A joint strategy must be created between Dian and Migración Colombia. We must try to give entrepreneurs a reliable and friendly legal environment so that they can do their business more easily. It is important to restore ProColombia’s commercial office in Venezuela and for it to be the meeting point for entrepreneurs who want to export and Venezuelans who want to invest. Anything that we can export is a success for Colombia and it can do so.

And specifically on the border?

You have to check how it stabilizes. A border law is needed for policies to emerge from there. It is necessary to review the issue of fuel (to avoid smuggling) and health, since there are many Venezuelans who come to Colombian clinics. You have to see how the steps and bridges are improved. In addition, it is necessary to define what border model is wanted: if one of free movement or regulated, because today there is a blocked and restricted model.

Citizens are waiting for the opening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

What profile should the next ambassador have?

You have to be a manager to move all this agenda that has been dormant. You have to be an executive with a keen political eye and a person who understands the business world. Colombia already has some 200 binational commitments with Venezuela and the relationship must be reactivated little by little and progress measured.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING