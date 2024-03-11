The use of the artificial intelligence, but also linguistic models and cryptocurrencies, combined with practices such as cyber scams or malicious programs, are giving rise to financial frauds more sophisticated and professional with relatively low preparation and cost, Interpol warns.

In a report Published this Monday, on the occasion of a meeting on fraud organized by the British Government in London, the international police agency highlights the growing use of p technologyor organized crime groups to more selectively reach their victims around the world.

Interpol also notes that financial fraud increasingly involves migrants who are victims of traffickers, and that they are forced to operate from call centers to carry out scams such as the so-called 'pig-butchering' (literally pig butchering), a scheme that combines romantic attraction and investment practices with cryptocurrencies to try to cover their tracks.

Fraud can occur through emails. Photo:123rf Share

On a global scale, among the most frequent procedures detected by this organization are investment fraud, advance payment fraud, romantic fraud and email fraud. commercial electronics.

Since the Rapid Intervention in Fraudulent Payments (I-GRIP) mechanism was launched in 2022, Interpol has helped its member countries intercept more than $500 million in fraudulent proceeds. of criminal activities, largely cyber fraud.

One of the main recommendations of the authors of the report is, precisely, to create alliances between public administrations and the private sector to locate and recover funds stolen due to financial fraud to confront this growing crime and close the gaps. about the information.

The Secretary General of Interpol, Jürgen Stock, speaks of an “epidemic” due to the growth of these financial frauds and insists that “with the development of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies the situation will only get worse if there is no urgent actionand”.

In an analysis by large regions of the world, those responsible for the study indicate that in America the most common frauds are identity theft, technical support, advance payment and telecommunications scams.

They also point out the growing phenomenon there of the use of trafficked immigrants.

To illustrate this, remember that Operation Turquoise V, coordinated by Interpol, revealed that hundreds of these migrants had been deceived through messaging applications and social networks and coerced into committing crimes. different types of fraud.

They note that there is increasing evidence that criminal organizations such as Comando Vermelho, Primeiro Comando da Capital and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel are involved in committing financial fraud.

EFE

