Europol's Internet Terrorist Content Notification Unit has managed to detect and remove hundreds of manuals related to the preparation of terrorist attacks. Security forces from eight European countries have participated in the operation, including Spain, which has provided experts from the National Police, the Civil Guard, the Mossos d'Esquadra and the Ertzaintza.

Their work has made it possible to notify a dozen digital platforms of the existence of 872 web addresses that stored instructional materials and manuals used by terrorists with various ideological motivations (jihadists, right- and left-wing extremists, anarchists, etc.) to disseminate instructions on how to commit violent acts. Within the detected material there were manuals for assembling 3D printed weapons and drones, for manufacturing bombs and chemical weapons, lessons for selecting targets or choosing weapons, as well as content with instructions on remaining anonymous so as not to be identified. .

Jihadists



Another focus of Europol's attention has been the propaganda spread online by individuals, groups, networks and organizations that praised and celebrated terrorist attacks motivated by jihadist or violent far-right ideologies.

The process of notifying the platforms and web pages of the existence of this content was carried out through the PERCI platform, recently developed with the purpose of deleting illegal content to comply with the different national legislations and the conditions of service of the operators. digital. Although these materials were detected in different digital providers, Interpol explains that experts have verified that file sharing services are the preferred medium.

In addition to the police from the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Finland, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and Spain, different Europol units specialized in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear substances and explosives (CBRNE) have participated in this search, as well as in weapons and explosives.