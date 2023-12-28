The story has only come out now, but it has been officially confirmed: a robot 'attacked' a Tesla engineer in 2021, injuring his left hand in the Giga Texas factory of the company owned by Elon Musk. The accident was revealed by several US media in recent weeks and today sparked a piqued reaction from Musk who, replying to a user on 'X', explained that the accident was not due to Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot, but to a simple Kuka industrial robotic arm. “It is truly shameful that the media brings up an accident from two years ago due to a simple Kuka industrial robotic arm (which is present in all factories) and insinuates that it is now due to Optimus,” Musk writes.

The engineer was programming the software that controls manufacturing robots at Tesla's factory in Austin, Texas, when something went wrong. Two of the robots, which cut car parts from freshly melted pieces of aluminium, 'The Information' notes, were deactivated so that the engineer and members of his team could work safely on the machines. A third robot, which grabs and moves car parts, was inadvertently left operational, according to two people who witnessed the accident.

As the robot performed its normal movements, it pinned the engineer against a surface, pushing its claws into his body and wounding him on his back and arm. A worker hit the emergency stop button, subsequently allowing the engineer to escape the robot's grasp, falling a couple of meters down a chute designed to collect aluminum scrap and leaving a trail of blood in his wake, one said of witnesses.