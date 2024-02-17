In a joint operation between the Organization International Criminal Police (Interpol) and the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) of Baja Californiathe arrest of Dulce Raquel “N”, alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel, in the city of Tijuana, Baja California. The woman, wanted by US authorities, faces a restraining order extradition and is considered highly dangerous.

He arrest took place on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Tijuana Brown colony. The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC) collaborated in the operational to retain the accused in the municipality, while the corresponding legal procedures are carried out.

Sweet Rachel “N” faces serious charges, including alleged criminal association, crimes against health and arms trafficking to the United States. For this reason, she will be placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) to continue with the legal process and the coordination of her extradition.

The criminal history of Sweet Rachel “N” It dates back to 2019when attempted to bring more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into the United States. The attempt was thwarted at the San Ysidro checkpoint, where authorities discovered the drugs hidden in the spare tire of his Jeep Cherokee truck.