Dhe verdict in the New York fraud trial is like a resounding slap in the face for Donald Trump. It is associated with a hefty fine, it wrests control from him over the management of his company – and it contains enormous symbolism: it attacks the self-image as an exceptional entrepreneurial talent that Trump has always cultivated, for example in the 1980s his boastful book “The Art of the Deal” (“The Art of the Deal”). The New York judge Arthur Engoron now essentially says that Trump's secret to success lies not in entrepreneurial art, but in cheating.

The verdict is undoubtedly harsh, but the former US president's business practices, as described in the lawsuit, were also particularly bold. The central accusation against him is that he regularly overvalued his company's real estate in order to obtain favorable loan conditions, particularly from Deutsche Bank.

The extreme case in the lawsuit is his penthouse in New York's Trump Tower, which he is said to have stated was almost three times larger than it actually was. This example alone pulverizes Trump's lawyers' argument that real estate valuations are subjective.

Is he running out of money?

Trump certainly had a point in the legal dispute that was clear: he repeatedly pointed out that no one had been harmed and therefore there were no victims. In fact, the trial made it clear that Deutsche Bank was happy to do business with Trump and did not complain about being duped by him.







But that doesn't matter according to the law of the state of New York, on the basis of which the verdict has now been made. The law provides for punishment for repeated fraud, regardless of whether someone has suffered actual damage. And there are good reasons for this. Just because Deutsche Bank isn't complaining doesn't mean there aren't victims. Because if someone uses fraud to secure lower interest rates on loans, it distorts the market to the disadvantage of those who are honest.

Judge Engoron could have gone further with his ruling – it's a good thing he didn't. During the legal battle, he has considered revoking Trump's business licenses in New York and breaking up his company. That would have been extreme and disproportionate. And in the end he backed away from it.

But even so, the verdict is painful for Trump. As much as he may boast about his wealth, the fine imposed could significantly impact his liquidity. And this also applies if he appeals – because he first has to advance a deposit. The company may not be broken up, but the judge is massively restricting Trump's freedom of action. In future it will be under the strict supervision of two independent supervisors. Trump and his two sons were also given a multi-year ban that would exclude them from the company's top management. That means Trump's empire might have to be run by someone outside the family.







Unlike the four criminal cases against him, there was no debate in the civil fraud case in New York as to whether Trump should go to prison. Nevertheless, this legal dispute seemed to particularly infuriate him, as he emphasized by his repeated presence in the courtroom, which was not necessary. The verdict now makes it clear how much he had to lose here. It hurts him financially, shackles him in his company and destroys the legend that he loves to tell about himself.