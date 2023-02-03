The main mobile phone operators that provide their services in Spain have experienced problems this Friday morning. According to the DownDetector page, specialized in collecting Internet-related incidents, since nine o’clock complaints related to Movistar, Vodafone, Jazztel, Orange, Simyo and Yoigo, among others, have skyrocketed.

DownDetector graph with the number of incidents registered in the Movistar service.

The incidents, the volume of which has started to drop from 12 in the morning, include problems calling, sending messages and using the internet. The first reports came from Orange users. A few minutes later, the same thing happened with those of Movistar and Vodafone. Later, problems were registered in many other operators: Jazztel, Simyo, Lowi, Yoigo, MásMóvil and PepePhone.

Service outages have affected both wired and wireless internet and the telephone signal, although each operator has had its own problems. In the case of Movistar, 44% of user incidents have to do with fixed internet, while in Orange 74% of complaints were related to the lack of a telephone line. This last operator reported at half past one in the afternoon that its services were fully restored.

As Vodafone sources explain to EL PAÍS, in the case of this operator it is an incident unrelated to its systems: the cuts would be the result of maintenance work carried out by two companies and that has produced “a massive cut in the trunk fiber ”. In the case of the aforementioned operator, the effects of the cuts would be located mainly in the provinces of Murcia, Almería and Granada and have been noticed on mobile phones (both when making and receiving calls and when using the internet). Vodafone and Orange have a network sharing agreement in that region, so the problems suffered by users of the French company will have been similar.

Endesa, provider of Orange’s fiber network in the region, recorded two incidents in its cabling at dawn on Friday, the company confirms to this newspaper. Some sources say that rodents could have damaged the cables, although this has not been confirmed. Reintel, owned by Red Eléctrica and another of Orange’s fiber providers, also experienced problems.

The combination of both events, say sources familiar with the incident, must have overloaded the Orange networks and left them without service, in turn affecting the rest of the operators. Everything was back to normal before two in the afternoon.

