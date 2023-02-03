The EU has agreed on a price ceiling for oil products from Russia at $100 per barrel

The countries of the European Union (EU) have reached an agreement on the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil products, writes Reuters.

It is specified that the ceiling will be set at $100 per barrel for those trading at a premium, and $45 per barrel for a discount.

Western sanctions against Russian oil came into force on 5 December. The EU no longer accepts oil from Russia shipped by sea. In addition, the G7 countries, Australia and the EU have imposed a price cap on such oil at $60 per barrel, allowing the marginal cost to be adjusted.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is taking measures to hedge the risks associated with the EU embargo on Russian oil products.

On February 1, a decree came into force in Russia, according to which Russian companies are prohibited from supplying oil and oil products to foreign buyers if the contracts “directly or indirectly provide for the use of a price cap mechanism.”