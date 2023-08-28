‘Never take a car onto the track that can’t push you into the abyss financially’ is good internet wisdom for people considering a track day. There is always a chance that you will write off your car and the chance that normal car insurance will cover the damage is small. But with a bit of bad luck, there will be many more costs, not to mention the cost of repairing the track.

You have already read enough about the costs of crashing at the Nürburgring here. Prices for the guardrail and towing add up quickly, but there are other costs that few people consider. On Facebook warns Bridge To Gantry for the liability costs that may still be around the corner in a multi-car crash.

A BMW M3 and a Porsche 918 crashed

The reason is a crash between a BMW M3 and a Porsche 918 last weekend (video). The administrator of the page thinks the M3 owner can be held half liable for the repair costs of the hypercar of more than 1 million euros. A bumper alone can cost 10,000 euros and a rear fender already costs 25,000 euros.

The message on Facebook says that the insurance of the BMW M3 will first reimburse half of the damage of the Porsche 918. In principle, you are not insured on the Ring, but your insurance can pay for the damage to other cars, it reports. the message. You only have a chance that the insurance will then come to you to recover those costs.

Bridge to Gantry focuses the liability mainly on people with English plates, but in the comments people claim that people in the EU can just as well be held liable in such situations: ‘If you still drive cars with Brexit plates during Nürburgring Touristenfahrten, then you run unlimited financial risk. Injury and death settlements can run into the millions.”

The crash between the M3 and the 918

No judgment has yet been made about the collision between the BMW M3 and the Porsche 918. The BMW driver took the inside bend and the Porsche driver thought he could quickly squeeze through the inside. BTG believes the Porsche driver is 100 percent at fault, but in his experience the court will rule that the debt (and bills) should be shared in half.

You don’t have to hit or be hit by anyone to be held liable. For example, if you lose fluids on the track and someone crashes due to the slipperiness, you may be responsible for the costs of that crash. If that is just like a hypercar – or there is a pile-up, then it’s your turn.

And if you still want to drive on the Nürburgring?

There are various possibilities. You can rent a car to drive on the Nürburgring with good insurance or you can take out a separate Touristenfahrten insurance for your car for the day. Also, during a track day (which is not accessible to everyone) other rules apply in terms of liability.