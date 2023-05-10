Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, stressed that talking about emergencies and crises has become an urgent and necessary need due to the multiplicity of issues related to this topic, including natural disasters, health and economic crises, as well as national security issues related to terrorism, wars and conflicts.

He said, in his speech during the opening session of the Emergency and Crisis Summit (Abu Dhabi 2023): “The world has gone through many crises and natural disasters that required great effort and coordination to deal with them, and perhaps the last two crises at the international and regional level that are still linked to the mind are the (Covid-19) pandemic. ) and the eastern Mediterranean earthquake.

He added, “Perhaps these two crises strengthened the global awareness of the need to deal with crisis and emergency management within an integrated set of factors, the most important of which are strategic thinking, preparedness, planning, adaptation, and effective communication. These factors need well-established and empowered national institutions; Therefore, it has become quite clear that such institutions are of paramount importance in facing the possibilities of crises, emergencies and disasters, regardless of their kind.

His Excellency stated that the institutions associated with crises and emergencies are pivotal and central institutions to ensure the security of states, like any security or defense institution, and this does not necessarily negate that there are some regimes that exploit such humanitarian events to give them a promotional and ideological dimension that serves their interests and political orientations. Nevertheless, experiences have shown that the national capacity of the state and the efficiency of its apparatus is the most important element in dealing with crises and natural disasters.

His Excellency Gargash stressed the importance of early preparation for dealing with crises, through the establishment of a regulatory framework, close follow-up and partnership that includes all concerned parties. Preparedness and advance planning represent the work compass that leads all teams during the occurrence of disasters and crises. The type and extent of each crisis, the existence of specific and clear strategies for communication between all concerned parties, qualified and trained cadres with capabilities and experiences gained through qualification and continuous training, as well as the allocation of financial and human resources, all of which in their entirety lead to a coordinated response and high efficiency to deal immediately with any emergency event.

His Excellency pointed to the pioneering role played by the wise leadership, in dealing with the “Covid-19” crisis from its inception until announcing its overcoming, as the leadership dealt with a comprehensive strategic thought that harmonizes health, psychological, social and economic requirements, all under time pressure and the nature of the crisis that surprised The world with its severity, breadth, and repercussions, and we have seen how many countries experienced times of confusion at the beginning of the crisis, and this was reflected in their ability to recover and overcome the negative effects of the “pandemic”.

He pointed out that our national institutions are proactive and highly qualified in their ability to take the necessary decisions in a timely manner, and to manage the public scene in a way that balances between the priorities and the required results, and the many scenarios that the world and the relevant international organizations expected to occur.

His Excellency said in his speech: “I do not miss talking about the effectiveness of the unique communication that the leadership took upon itself, as it was present in the scene continuously, as people were living in moments of uncertainty, and at a time when they needed someone to enhance their confidence and assure them that things are fine.” And under control, and the messages sent by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to all segments of society and to workers in the first line of defense played a major role in reassuring everyone, spreading a spirit of optimism and hope, and consolidating the conviction that the UAE has the capabilities and capabilities. This guarantees the security, health and life of everyone who lives on its land without discrimination or segregation.

His Excellency Gargash indicated that despite nearly three years since the outbreak of the “pandemic”, and the world’s exit from this difficult test, many countries of the world are still suffering from its effects and repercussions, especially those related to economic growth and various development indicators, pointing out that “the UAE, thanks to the wise leadership And the efficiency of the executive teams in dealing with the pandemic with a great degree of transparency and effectiveness may be at the forefront of countries that have fully recovered from these repercussions. The UAE, through Expo 2020 Dubai, was the first country to organize a global event after (the pandemic) and within the highest health and safety standards. .