US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday night (15.Nov.2022) that he considers “unlikely” that the missile that fell in Poland was fired by Russia because of the trajectory taken by the artifact.

Biden was attending a G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, when he received news of the incident. Immediately, she summoned a G7 emergency meeting to discuss the matter.



Reproduction/Twitter – 15.Nov.2022 From left to the right: President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni; German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz; French President Emmanuel Macron; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; US President Joe Biden; UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez; Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte; Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida and; President of the European Council, Charles Michel

Asked if the missile was fired from Russia, Biden said there was “Preliminary information that disputes this🇧🇷 However, he said that it is still not possible to say where the artifact came from and that the case is being investigated.

Earlier, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the missile that hit the town of Prezewodóv, Poland, about 6 km from the border with Ukraine, is Russian-made. Two Polish citizens died, it said.

The incident raised the alarm about the possibility of the conflict in Ukraine escalating, as Poland is a territory of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

An attack directed at one member of the group can be considered an attack as a whole, says the Article 5 of the entity (read more herein English).

🇧🇷We have agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the border with Ukraine and they will make sure we find out exactly what happened.”, added Biden.

Russia has denied attacking Polish territory. On your channel at Telegramthe Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “statements by the Polish media and official authorities about an alleged Russian missile crash near the town of Prezewodóv are an intentional provocation seeking to escalate the situation🇧🇷

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused Russia. Fur Telegramsaid to havealerted a long time ago” that Russian missiles would hit Poland. “How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not be limited to our country? The more Russia feels unpunished, the more threats we will have against everyone within range of Russian missiles.”he wrote.