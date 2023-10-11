Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The “International Council on Archives Hackathon”, which is held within the activities of the International Council on Archives Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023, provides an incubating platform for the creativity and innovations of youth and future generations, while providing a competitive atmosphere among an elite group of school and university students to present their innovative ideas about the future of the archival sector in the world.

The “Hackathon” is held for the first time in the history of the International Archives Congress, and the winners are awarded prizes worth $20,000 to the winning university team, and $10,000 to the winning high school team.

Hamad Al-Mutairi, Director of the Archives Department at the National Archives and Library, and Co-Chair of the International Council on Archives Congress Programme, said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the “International Council on Archives Hackathon” initiative, which was launched yesterday, extends over 3 days, and we have received many Applications from schools and universities to participate in the hackathon opened for applications. All applications were evaluated, and the best offers were selected to participate in this unique educational and knowledge event held within the activities of the International Council on Archives Congress – Abu Dhabi 2023.

He explained that the students participating in the hackathon are facing many challenges related to the archive sector and document management in general, and the participating teams will deal with these challenges and come up with innovative initiatives and projects that contribute to resolving these issues that concern the archive sector, whether at the local or global level.

He stressed that young people today deal with all digital systems and advanced technological solutions, and we look forward to benefiting from their capabilities and the innovative way they deal with all available information in order to enrich the archival sector.

He expressed his confidence in coming up with many innovative initiatives and projects that will be applied practically, pointing out that the students participating in the hackathon are studying different specializations and have advanced ideas about the developmental management of records in order to transform them into data and a knowledge system that benefits the world.

For their part, a number of participating students said that the archival sector is full of a range of opportunities that enhance young people’s desire to join work in it, especially as it tends during the current period to rely on advanced technologies.