The latest PlayStation release on PC has also unveiled the ability to link titles with PSN accounts.

The arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC has been the subject of various industry news thanks to its good commercial performance, something that has been possible through a proposal that transfers the adventures of this superhero to the computer ecosystem with many technical innovations and even the option to play in portable mode with Steam Deck.

One of the files states that ‘If set and co-op, Character2 will see this text’However, there are users who have taken advantage of the weekend to dive into the internal data of the game. In this way, the Twitter user DniweTamp has discovered several references to a multiplayer mode which would feature co-op and PvP, as read by filenames like “Player 1”, “Player 2”, “Red Team”, “Blue Team” and “Prototype” to mention a few examples.

To this is added the possibility of advancing in the adventure with a friend, something that is distinguished by a file that has the following phrase: “If it is configured and in cooperative modeCharacter2 will see this text”. As you know, Marvel’s Spider-Man does not have these features, so this is also seen as a first test in the face of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, whose trailer presented Peter Parker and Miles Morales before Venom, the villain of the installment.

We will be attentive to the social networks of Insomniac Games in case they provide more data around said discovery. Beyond this, it’s also important to note that dataminers have found references to PlayStation Network in the Marvel’s Spider-Man files, suggesting extras and future benefits for those users who access PlayStation games on PC with a PSN account.

