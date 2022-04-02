The agency said that David Arakhamia told Ukrainian television that Russia had accepted Ukraine’s position in its entirety, with the exception of its position on Crimea.

Arakhamia noted that Turkey is the most likely place for Putin and Zelensky to meet.

Interfax indicated that Arakhamia told Ukrainian television that the place and time of the meeting between the two presidents had not been finalized.

Both sides described the talks in the past days as difficult. The talks are a mixture of live sessions and virtual meetings.

Arakhamia said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Putin and Zelensky on Friday, “and he seems to confirm on his part that they are ready to arrange a meeting in the near future.”

“Neither the time nor the place is known, but we think it is more likely that (the meeting) will take place in Istanbul or Ankara,” he said.