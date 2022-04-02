Starfield returns to be seen, although there is no confirmation that it is him, in others 5 images leaked online and coming, it seems, from the usual one old build from 2018 from which other screenshots came earlier, it seems unofficially.

You can see them at this address on Redditor in this post on ResetErabut remember that these are not materials officially released by Bethesda for its new space game, so you have to take it all as rumors.

Starfield, one of the official images of the game

However, the stylistic coherence with the other alleged images is truly remarkable, which suggests that they may be authentic.

In any case, these are scenes from the game still in progress, as it is clear moreover in one of these images in which we see that the scenario is only partially processedwith some figures that have yet to be positioned and modeled.

Taking into account that it would be a for in progress, these screenshots can still be useful to get a rough idea of ​​the general style of the game, the type of shot used and perhaps also other elements such as the HUD, which always appears to be the same. extremely minimalist seen in the past.

The style marked by the realism of the technology represented in the game, within that vision that the authors themselves define “NASApunk”, in the sense of an imaginative reinterpretation of realistic technological elements and referring to the possible evolutions of current space technology.

For the rest, from the recent video “In the Starfield Part 2” we got more information about Starfield, which according to Bethesda is an open world created for wanderers.