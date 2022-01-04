Futures interest opened close to stability on Tuesday, 4, but gained traction with the dollar since then and exhibited a slight increase, continuing the movement of the day before, with a stronger dollar due to the possibility of higher interest rates in the United States and concerns of more public spending amid pressure from civil servants, this time from the Central Bank. On the radar is the NTN-B and LFT auction (11h). At 9:30 am, the interbank deposit contract (DI) rate for January 2027 rose to 10.86%, from 10.83% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2025 rose to 10.87%, from 10.82%, and that for January 2023 went to 11.84%, from 11.80% in the Monday adjustment.

The post Interest rates follow the rise of the dollar and keep fiscal risk on the radar first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Interest #rates #follow #rise #dollar #fiscal #risk #radar #ISTOÉ #MONEY