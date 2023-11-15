The goal within América is clear, winning the Liga MX title this December no matter what, any other scenario other than becoming champions of Mexican soccer will be one hundred percent a failure for the team from the country’s capital. Thus, André Jardine and his players are fully focused on the end of the campaign, while the club’s board does not waste a minute and is already plotting the future of the squad for 2024.
More news about the transfer market
In recent days we have broken down in 90min the list of names of players from the Coapa team who could step aside from the squad in the winter market, with up to eight players on the squad who, in the view of the board, do not They have the level to be part of the club’s new project. To this list of possible exits we must add one more name, that of Brian Rodríguez, although, not because of the wishes of the people of America, but because of his strong market within Europe.
Ekrem Konur anticipates that it is a fact that in the month of January the people of America will have offers from both Spanish LaLiga teams and the Premier League for the transfer of the Uruguayan winger. In Coapa they want the player to continue within his project, however, the position of the footballer and his environment is to leave for the best football on the planet, something that they will not stop within the nest as long as the offers are in accordance with what he wants. perceive America.
