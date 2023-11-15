The Peruvian model Camila Escribns will make her participation in the Miss Universe official in its preliminary stage, when she competes against the 84 candidates who also arrived in El Salvador to fight for the long-awaited crown. The queens must parade in a swimsuit and gala before the qualifying jury and only 20 will make it to the final stage of the international beauty pageant. In this note, she knows all the details of the participation of Miss Peru 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: Preliminary Miss Universe 2023 LIVE: when does the event start and where to watch Camila Escribens’ presentation?

Camila Escribns: what time to see her in the preliminary stage of Miss Universe?

Camila Escribns will make her debut on the Miss Universe catwalk tonight from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). The model traveled with the Peruvian pageant team, led by Jessica Newton.

YOU CAN SEE: Preliminary of Miss Universe 2023 LIVE: follow the parade ONLINE in evening gowns and bikinis of the 85 misses via Live Bash

Camila Escribns at the Miss Universe: where will the preliminary stage of the contest take place?

Miss Universe has announced that the preliminary and national costume competitions will no longer be broadcast for free on YouTube after the American partners were replaced by Thai ones. Instead, both galas can be seen through the LiveBash platform. Each ticket to watch the galas costs US$5.00 and can be purchased at THIS link.

Who won Miss Universe 2022?

R’Bonney Gabrielrepresentative of the United States, was crowned as miss Universe in New Orleans (USA). She carried out the mission of being the new face of the organization and focused on defending gender equality and women’s rights.



#Camila #Escribns #preliminary #Universe #LIVE #follow #participation #Peru