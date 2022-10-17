The winner of the Nadal and Planeta prizes, Lucía Etxebarria, inaugurated the Río de Letras literary cycle in Blanca with the presentation of her new book: ‘Selene y los cuatroelementos’.

The author advanced that her new novel “is easy to read, despite the fact that it travels through the squalor of prostitution, halfway between Argentina and Spain.” She claimed to have given the work a large dose of irony to portray the underworld, but also the elites of both countries.

The writer did not disappoint the large audience, to whom she gave personal experiences and unrestricted opinions. She reflected on topics as diverse as psychology, feminism, religion, trafficking in women, and sexual abuse.

The event, at the Pedro Cano Foundation, was attended by the Mayor of Blanca, Pedro Luís Molina; the coordinator of the cycle, Victorio Melgarejo; the painter Pedro Cano; and the Murcian playwright Paz Martínez, who moderated the cultural event, among others.

The next presentation will be on the 20th with the presence of Pablo Rivero, known for the series ‘Tell me how it happened’. He will present his book ‘The Breeding’.