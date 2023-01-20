Justice/Nordio and interceptions: the Matteo Messina Denaro case

Italy has been in need of justice reform for years now. Everyone knows this, obviously including the European Union, which has included the point among the steps necessary to collect the Pnrr money. Every time you try, however, the controversies on the merits risk blocking everything.

The minister Nordius luckily he certainly does not shine, given that he has just spoken of the need to put a stop to the eavesdropping the case exploded in his hand Matthew Messina Money. The capture of Italy’s most wanted fugitive has made waste paper of his considerations on the fact that “Mobsters don’t use the phone” (the so-called Andrew Bonafede instead he had two in his pocket) and all the experts on the subject agree on the fact that it is not enough to leave interceptions in force for mafia crimes, if the so-called “spy-crimes” (such as those relating to finance and corruption), which are essential for uncovering the hidden operations of organized crime.

Life imprisonment and 41 bis: the case of the anarchist Alfredo Cospito

As if the Matteo Messina Denaro-interceptions dossier weren’t enough, the one concerning it is just as tricky Alfred Cospito, locked up under the 41 bis regime in the Bancali prison, in Sassari. The so-called “hard prison” was introduced precisely for mafia members and for prisoners of similar social danger, but the present case causes much discussion.

Certainly Cospito is not in prison for some bagatellehaving been sentenced to 10 years and 8 months for the legs of the CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare, Roberto Adinolfi, which took place in 2012, and being now at risk of life imprisonment for having planted bombs outside the Carabinieri School of Fossano (Cuneo), whose explosion, however, did not cause any casualties. However, last July the Cassation reformulated the charge against the damages in massacre against state securityan offense which also includes thelife imprisonment, the so-called “end sentence never”.

The decision to submit it to the 41bis is motivated by the dense exchanges of correspondence with various anarchists and trade magazinesa “world” considered as a real organization and which is protesting against the prison regime reserved for Cospito.

Cospito is ready to die: “The 41bis must not be given to anyone, not even Messina Denaro”

It is the first time that this type of measure has been applied to an anarchistThe Ombudsman of prisoners, Mauro Palma, underlines that: “The 41bis was born as a way to interrupt communications with the criminal organizations of belonging and in this sense it is not only right, but even a duty”. But “when it becomes a merely afflictive form of prison, the so-called ‘hard prison’, then it is no longer acceptable”. The starting point is “respect for the dignity of people and ‘hard prison’, the deprivation of rights, have nothing to do with the initial aims of 41 bis”.

In protest, Cospito started a hunger strike last October which led him to lose even 40 kg, going from 118 to 78. Obviously his health conditions are critical and, as his doctor explains Angelica Melia“we are on the edge of the precipice, we hope that something will be unlocked”.

“The situation is stationary, fat is running out and protein catabolism has begun, the muscles are hypotonic and hypotrophic, reduced in volume. He asked me if he can walk in the air, I advised him against it because consuming more calories the situation precipitateseven if he is quite well,” he added.

However, Cospito is rumored ready to die for his cause: “I’m going forward, I’m not going to stop protesting. At 41bis it is not life and if such it must be it might as well be sacrificed in a fight against barbarism. I will oppose the Tso and the force-feeding,” he told his lawyer, Flavio Rossi Albertini.

“The 41bis regime evokes the aims pursued in the‘ancient regime with the inquisitorial methods against which legal philosophers railed in the 1700s – says the lawyer – If this is true, no human being should be subjected to it, whether it’s called Cospito or Messina Denaro”.

The Ministry’s response: “It’s a judicial case, not a political one”

Rossi Albertini has filed a request for revocation of 41 bis al Northern Minister. His deputy replied on the case, Francesco Paolo Sisto: “On Cospito, the supervisory judiciary will know if and how to intervene. But be careful not to mistake a judicial situation, even a dramatic one, for a political problem. It would mean transferring the problems that must be resolved by the judiciary to an improper quadrant. If there are the conditions to intervene, it will be necessary to do so”.

A situation certainly not easy for Guardagilli to resolve, who has always expressed his desire to change the status quo – also receiving many appreciations on the point – but who in practice is faced with perhaps not adequately budgeted obstacles.



