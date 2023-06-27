Putin said that the armed performance of PMC “Wagner” in any case would have been suppressed

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed to the citizens of the country, the speech of the head of state was devoted to the rebellion of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” on June 24. In it, he spoke about the future of the Wagner PMC, the goals of the rebellion and the attempts of Russia’s enemies to bring confusion.

Putin said the rebellion would have been crushed anyway

An armed uprising organized by the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin would have been suppressed in any case, Putin said, noting that “the organizers of the rebellion, despite the loss of adequacy, could not but understand this.”

“They all understood, among other things, that they went to criminal actions, to split and weaken the country, which is now confronting a colossal external threat, unprecedented pressure from outside. When at the front with the words “Not a step back!” our comrades are dying,” he said.

The President also thanked the Russians for their endurance, solidarity and patriotism.

Those who hoped for the start of a civil war miscalculated, the President stressed

The President stressed that the organizers of the rebellion betrayed not only their country and people, but also those who were drawn into it, pushing them to shoot at their own.

It was precisely this outcome – fratricide – that the enemies of Russia wanted: neo-Nazis in Kyiv, and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to him, they “rubbed their hands, dreaming of taking revenge for their failures at the front and during the so-called counteroffensive, but they miscalculated.”

Wagner fighters were used in the dark, Putin said

The President thanked the military, law enforcement and special services who resisted the rebels, and also noted the courage of the pilots who died, but “saved Russia from tragic devastating consequences.”

“At the same time, we knew and we know that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner group are also Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state. They proved it with their courage on the battlefield, liberating the Donbass and Novorossiya,” Putin said.

In his opinion, they tried to use members of the PMC in the dark against their brothers in arms.

The head of state thanked those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner PMC who “made the only right decision” and “stopped at the last line.”

“Today you have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and friends,” the president said.

He confirmed that those who wish can leave for Belarus, noting that the promise he made “will be fulfilled.”

Putin thanked Lukashenko and noted the consolidation of the entire Russian society

The Russian president expressed gratitude to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, through whose mediation it was possible to reach a peace agreement with the rebels.

I am grateful to the President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko for his efforts and contribution to the peaceful resolution of the situation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

At the same time, he believes that the patriotic mood of the citizens, the consolidation of the entire Russian society played a decisive role.

The performance of the Wagnerites took place on June 23-24, they occupied the center of Rostov-on-Don and moved towards Moscow

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Russian military had allegedly attacked the rear camps of the group. He threatened to use force against those who would block the way for PMC fighters who occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the center of Rostov-on-Don. Groups of armed people moved around the city, checkpoints were set up at the entrances and exits. In addition, several columns of armed employees of the company moved towards Moscow.

A criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the information of the head of the Wagner PMC about the strike. The military department called these statements an informational provocation.

On June 24, Prigozhin, after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, announced that his fighters were turning around and heading to field camps.

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said in the evening of the same day that Prigozhin would leave for Belarus, and the criminal case would be dropped. He added that the Wagner fighters would not be prosecuted because of their military merit.