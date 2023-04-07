Historically, within the microcosm of the hands, colors have always been taboo. The main reason for this ostracism towards the chromatic spectrum is basically explained by the very nature of the watch, that is, that of an object formulated right from its conception with the qualification of a technical measuring instrument. And as such, it is required to respond to very specific requirements, first of all, obviously, that of legibility. The basic rule, although not written, has never allowed exceptions: black numbers on a white background. The maximum of the minimum, the minimum of the maximum. What changed the score, in the first half of the twentieth century, was the direct involvement of the sector in the development of the automotive and aeronautical industries, which led the brands to perfect on-board equipment for aircraft and cars. As comprehensible as possible because they are intended to be consulted in fractions of a second. Which leads to a change of paradigm but not of performers, who simply swap roles. White numbers on a black background.