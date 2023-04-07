Black and white was a technical requirement. Now the bright tones return to the dials
Historically, within the microcosm of the hands, colors have always been taboo. The main reason for this ostracism towards the chromatic spectrum is basically explained by the very nature of the watch, that is, that of an object formulated right from its conception with the qualification of a technical measuring instrument. And as such, it is required to respond to very specific requirements, first of all, obviously, that of legibility. The basic rule, although not written, has never allowed exceptions: black numbers on a white background. The maximum of the minimum, the minimum of the maximum. What changed the score, in the first half of the twentieth century, was the direct involvement of the sector in the development of the automotive and aeronautical industries, which led the brands to perfect on-board equipment for aircraft and cars. As comprehensible as possible because they are intended to be consulted in fractions of a second. Which leads to a change of paradigm but not of performers, who simply swap roles. White numbers on a black background.
the turning point
—
And the colors? It was the 1960s that cleared them, the creative and nonconformist decade par excellence of the 20th century, thanks to the introduction of semi-precious stone dials. Malachite, turquoise, coral, lapis lazuli, rubellite begin to form the background of the hands with their lively tones, lighting up the wristwatches through an infinite range of shades. An intense but short-lived infatuation which however has recently returned to animate haute horlogerie, first with impromptu appearances in line with the season’s trends and more recently with extensive collections declined through structured palettes, aimed at an increasingly large number of admirers because you think without cataloging or genre classifications. Inclusive models whose success can be attributed to a totally unexpected and therefore particularly appreciated chromotherapy effect.
#Time #color #watch #rediscovers #sixties
Leave a Reply