The popular mobile game Threes! will release on Steam in just a few days, and one of its developers has revealed new features added to the PC version.

Asher Vollmer shared on X (née Twitter) that the Steam version includes Steam Deck compatibility (with touch controls), and full controller and keyboard support.

It'll also support cloud saves, add achievements, and new background music which plays if you choose to enable night mode.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Will Pokémon take Palworld down?Watch on YouTube

If you've never downloaded Threes! to your phone since it became one of the most ubiquitous casual games of the 2010s, it's a match-two game. The aim is to slide around numbered tiles and match two of them up to create a single, higher value tile.

It's mostly about beating your own high score, but it can actually be beaten, as it was discovered three years after its release.

Even though I could easily install Threes! on my phone (it only costs 89p on the Google Play Store), I can't say I'm not tempted by a Steam version. In 2014 I wasted a lot of my time in sixth form mindlessly playing Threes! on my phone, and I can easily see this being the case 10 years later, but now I'm an adult wasting time I should be spending on my adult responsibilities playing Threes! on my Steam Deck.

We haven't got a price for Threes! on Steam yet, which will be released on 6th February.