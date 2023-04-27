Inter go to the final of the Coppa Italia and tomorrow evening they will know if they will probably challenge Fiorentina or Cremonese. Inzaghi’s men beat Juventus in the second leg thanks to a goal by Dimarco, who had already opened the ball in the Super Cup final against Milan. Deserved success for Lautaro and his companions because Allegri’s team, fresh from three knockouts in a row in the championship, does little or nothing to try to win. It had not yet been beaten in this 2022-23 by the nerazzurri. He lost perhaps the heaviest match and with it the possibility of playing the Coppa Italia in Rome on May 24th. For Inter it is a “historic” success: in the five previous semi-finals against the Lady they had always been eliminated. This time however…

DIMARCO GOAL

—

In the fourth “chapter” of the season between Inter and Juventus, Inzaghi changes nine men compared to Sunday’s success in Empoli and in attack he lines up captain Lautaro and Dzeko, preferred to Lukaku, author of two goals against Castellani and “pardoned” by the FIGC president after the double yellow and the episodes of racism in the first leg in Turin. Allegri does not give forward points of reference with Di Maria and Chiesa: the injured Vlahovic is not called up, while Milik takes a seat on the bench. The tactical score is that of the other Italian derbies of 2022-23: the Lady in the non-possession phase awaits the right restart by staying completely holed up in her own half, with narrow lines that transform the 3-5-1-1 into a 5-4-1. So it was the Nerazzurri who made the match and had their first sensational chance with a nice cross from Barella on which neither Lautaro (all alone in the center of the area) nor Dzeko (disturbed by Bremer) managed to find the winning deflection. After about ten minutes Juve raise their center of gravity and press a little: they don’t want the confrontation to turn into a monologue, but Inter have now gathered courage and taken the lead. Calhanoglu verticalizes for Barella who “pits” splendidly for Dimarco from the outside: the left-handed fullback, kept in play by Kostic, scores the 1-0 after 15 ‘and goes to embrace Brozovic on the bench. The Meazza explodes. Lautaro nearly doubles with a shot from the edge that Perin watches slip by on the back, while Bonucci and his teammates “beat” the first shot in the 25th minute with a dash from Di Sciglio to the side of Onana’s goal. In the middle of the field it is Inter who lay down the law, with Rabiot struggling when Barella squeals rubber behind him and Miretti uncomfortable in front of Mkhitaryan. Inzaghi exploits the width and leans above all on the right, where Dumfries is very active, but does not break through or does not find the right measure for the winning cross. Allegri has little to Di Maria, who does not turn on and does not trigger Chiesa, and the game changes are sporadic: the only dangerous opportunities thus come from the incursions on the left by Alex Sandro and Kostic, with the Serbian calling on Onana to save. Perin does the same on a long-range shot from Martinez and Inter are ahead 1-0 at half-time.