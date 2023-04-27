













Theatrhythm Final Bar Line receives more content from NierR and SaGa

Previously we told you that Theatrhythm Final Bar Line It had a DLC dedicated to the Nier series, however, things do not stop there, because the game already has more songs and it is worth telling you what those songs have already been added to this video game.

First of all, we tell you that Theatrhythm Final Bar Line now it has the music of the SaGa franchise, an RPG series from several yesterdays ago that, fortunately, had several recent re-releases and can be enjoyed on various consoles. Now, the themes of this series that were added to the Square Enix game are:

Battle #4” by SaGa Frontier

“Alone” by SaGa Frontier

SaGa Frontier’s “Battle #5”

“T260G’s Last Battle” by SaGa Frontier

“Feldschlacht III” from SaGa Frontier 2

“Miβgestalt” from SaGa Frontier 2

“Battle Theme I” by Unlimited SaGa

“The Celestial Protectors” by SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS

It’s worth noting that these songs are in the first season pass, so you’ll need to open that portfolio if you want them in your collection.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Gets More NieR Music

Content Theatrhythm Final Bar Line It does not stop at the topics that we have just shared with you. Square Enix revealed the arrival of more NieR songs that you can enjoy in the Music Stages and also in Multi Battle with a bonus item.

The added topics are:

“Song of the Ancients / Devola” by NIER

“Hills of Radiant Winds” by NIER

“Kaine / Salvation” by NIER

“Song of the Ancients / Fate” by NIER

NIER’s “Shadowlord”

“Fleeting Words / Outsider” from NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…

What do you think of the song selection? Do you like it? Remember that they are available in the different digital stores of PlayStation and Nintendo.