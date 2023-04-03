Inter will discuss the appeal against the two-match ban imposed on Danilo D’Ambrosio by the Sports Judge today before the Sports Court of Appeal. The defender missed Inter-Fiorentina on Saturday, but Nerazzurri lawyer Angelo Capellini is aiming to reduce the stoppage to one match through photos and videos. D’Ambrosio, in fact, at the end of Inter-Juventus had come into contact with the black and white Paredes who was stopped for a day by Mastrandrea.

The Inter player had put his hands around the Juventus player’s neck (infraction detected and reported by referee Chiffi), while the Argentine pulled his left ear (gesture not reported, and therefore not punished with the second round D’Ambrosio’s turn, despite the race director being there). Inter will ask for the same treatment reserved for Paredes (one shift and a fine of 10,000 euros) and if the appeal is accepted, Danilo will be available to Inzaghi for Friday’s away match in Salerno.