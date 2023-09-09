The white smoke with branding for the back of the shirt could also arrive before Saturday’s derby

Andrea Ramazzotti

The moment is favorable not only on the pitch, with three wins out of three and first place in the standings. Inter also smiles when looking at the accounts and the “promotion” by UEFA which in mid-July considered the settlement agreement signed over a year ago respected by the Viale della Liberazione management.

The board of directors is scheduled to meet at the end of September and, in view of the approval of the shareholders' meeting at the end of October, will have to close the financial statements by 30 June. Due to the pandemic, the Zhang family club had closed the 2020-21 financial year with a red of 245.6 million, a result significantly improved in the 2021-22 budget thanks to the sales of Lukaku and Hakimi (-140 million). This year there will be a further step forward and the deficit will no longer be in triple figures, but at minus 80/85 million. Much of the credit must be given to the revenues received from UEFA thanks to the Champions League final reached: around a hundred million. To these must be added the 80 million net from ticketing with the new Italian record for a single match (gross proceeds of over 12 million in the return Euro-derby). Without the mockery of the now former shirt sponsor, the insolvent DigitalBits, the situation would have been even worse, but the Nerazzurri trend is encouraging also because it continued during the last summer transfer window.

CUTTING SALARY AND PROFITS — In the transfer campaign which ended on 1 September, Inter cut wages by 10-12% thanks to the departures of Lukaku (11 million gross), Dzeko (12) and Brozovic (even 12.5), but also achieved the target set by UEFA on capital gains thanks to the sales of Onana (52.5 million plus bonuses, after reaching zero) and Brozovic (18 million, after his cost had been practically completely amortized). The balance of incoming and outgoing operations is essentially balanced. These data suggest that the limits set in the settlement agreement will also be respected in 2023-24. Above all because the revenues from sponsors, new and confirmed, are discreet.

In the last few days, the renewal until 2026 with Molisana and the new agreement (also until 2026) with Enel have been announced. These are two partnerships considered important, but which have less economic impact than the extension of the marriage with Nike and the signing with Paramount+, which remained the main sponsor for a season (until June 30th). The US streaming platform, despite paying a lower amount than that which was then not paid by the insolvent DigitalBits, guarantees the club an important international appeal, as does the sleeve sponsor (eBay). Soon, let's say before the derby, there could also be another novelty: the arrival of a brand to be placed on the back of the shirt, under the number. The so-called "Back Sponsor". There is a negotiation underway which could be concluded next week, complete with a debut in the derby. After all, the Nerazzurri club "attracts" because it is growing on social media, now used to selling out home matches, fresh from the Champions League final, a cup which it will play again this year with the aim of getting through the second round again this year. groups, and above all in the hunt for the historic second star.