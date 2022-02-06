After the 24th matchday of Serie A, waiting for Salernitana-Spezia, the championship seems to be overwhelmingly reopening: now Inter, albeit with a game to recover, leads with a single point advantage over Milan and Naples. In the meantime, Juve overtake Atalanta in fourth place, thanks to the already decisive impact of the new arrivals, Vlahovic and Zakaria. And the referee controversies return, after the goal canceled by Zaniolo and his consequent expulsion in Rome-Genoa. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Luca Taidelli, Andrea Di Caro, Fabio Bianchi, Fabiana Della Valle, Andrea Elefante, GB Olivero, Massimo Cecchini, Mario Pagliara and Filippo Grimaldi.