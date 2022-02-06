The film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve O, and Chris Pontius, and is directed by Jeff Tremaine.

And the new science fiction movie (Moon Fall) came in second place, with revenues of ten million dollars.

The film is directed by Roland Emmerich and stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley.

The action and adventure movie (Spiderman: No Way Home) “Spiderman: No Returning Home” fell from first place to third place, recording revenues of nine million and 600 thousand dollars.

The film stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, and is directed by John Watts.

The thriller (Scream) “The Scream” fell from second place to fourth place, with revenues of four million and 730 thousand dollars.

The film stars Gina Ortega, Nevi Campbell, David Arquette and Melissa Barrera, and is directed by Matt Pettinelli and Tyler Gillett.

The animated musical (Sing 2) fell from third to fifth place, with revenues of 4.17 million dollars.