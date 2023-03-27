Rumors have spread from France that Milan’s season may already be over due to lumboglutalgia, instead in Appiano there is the belief that he can be called up for the away match in the Coppa Italia in Turin (Tuesday 4 April) or for that of Salerno ( Friday 7). Gosens, Dimarco and Bastoni are ok; Dzeko struggling with back pain

Milan Skriniar is working to be on the field on Tuesday 11 April at the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon, for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica. Maybe after having done a “test” in the semi-final of the Italian Cup on Tuesday 4th in Turin against Juventus or, more probably, on Friday 7th during the away match in Salerno. The rumors that had spread from France, after the consultation to which the player had undergone in recent days before reaching the retirement of the national team, are not confirmed. Milan’s season isn’t over and the one against Porto at Dragao wasn’t his last match in the Nerazzurri shirt before moving to PSG on a free transfer in the summer. See also Harden continues to win with Philadelphia. Atlanta and Gallo ok in Washington

THERAPIES — Acute lumboglutalgia, i.e. an inflammation of the muscle and also of the nerve which also affects the spine, requires specific treatments to solve the problem. The same ones to which the Slovakian has been undergoing since the end of February at Pinetina and who allowed him, gritting his teeth, to be on the field at Dragao. After the consultation in France, the therapy program has not changed and is divided between the physiotherapist’s bed and the swimming pool. The sensations today are good and, even if it cannot be ruled out that he could be in the squad for Inter-Fiorentina, it is likely that he will be included in the list that will be delivered to the referee for Juventus-Inter or Salernitana-Inter. Inzaghi would like him to audition before using him in the battle of Da Luz. Possible? Yes, although certainly not yet. The next few days will be decisive to understand more. See also Bunker defense, creative median and multitasking attack: Inter flies in every department

ALL RECOVERED — As for the other Nerazzurri in the infirmary over the past few days, the news is very positive: Dimarco (rectus abdominal pain against Juventus), Gosens (grievance against the left medial twin before the second round of the Champions League round of 16) and Bastoni (distraction to left thigh flexors al Dragao) today they all carried out differentiated work in the field. Between tomorrow and Wednesday they will be reinserted in the group and at that point their use from the first minute of Saturday’s match against Fiorentina will be a choice that will be up to Inzaghi.

DZEKO AND THE BACK — From the call-up with Bosnia, the former Roma striker has returned with a bit of lumbago. Edin was visited today and will be re-evaluated in 48 hours after a few specific therapies. Considering that we’re heading towards an April with many commitments, there isn’t the will to rush Dzeko’s recovery, but the problem doesn’t seem serious anyway. See also Skriniar renewal: Inter will not make new raises. Now the ball passes... to Milan

March 27, 2023 (change March 27, 2023 | 18:49)

