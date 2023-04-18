Tomorrow night maxi choreography and higher collection than the one with Porto in the round of 16 (6.7 million), but tickets are also unobtainable for the return semi-final of the Italian Cup on Wednesday 26 and for the championship match with the biancocelesti on Sunday 30

The team struggles in the league and at San Siro is back from three defeats in a row which dropped Inter to fifth place in the standings. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, are… worthy of the Scudetto: there were over 74,000 spectators on Saturday night against Monza, but tomorrow night in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, Wednesday 26 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia against Juventus and Sunday 30, at lunchtime, in the championship against Lazio at the Meazza there won’t even be an empty seat. Over 75,000 per match: in all, more than 225,000 spectators in 11 days. To the delight of the viale della Liberazione cashier who will record record numbers in terms of box office revenues in 2022-23. See also F1 | Brown: "Say hello to Daniel, let's talk about the future later"

WHAT FAITH — Inter in Serie A so far has an average of more than 72,500 spectators per match. Although recently he has given his people few satisfactions at home (3 knockouts with 0 goals scored in the last 3 of the championship). In the Champions League, however, the story is different: against Porto, the 75,374 paying players guaranteed a collection of 6,758,321 euros, the second highest in the club’s history after Inter-Barcelona in 2019 (almost 7.9 million). What will happen tomorrow night? The collection will be higher than the match against Porto (prices are slightly higher) and will exceed 7 million: tickets have literally been snapped up because Inter has allowed season ticket holders (who bought two thirds of the total tickets for them, their families and friends) to take them on favorable terms. A great choreography is planned that will involve all three rings of the Meazza. Not the third blue ring where there is the away sector with 4,600 Portuguese. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: accident in Ibiza and positive for alcohol test

CUP AND CHAMPIONS — Over 75,000 fans will also be there for the semi-final against Juventus, with many Juventus supporters scattered throughout the Meazza, and against Lazio, because the response from the Biancocelesti supporters has been excellent so far. For Inzaghi’s line-up, who will be away to Empoli before the “big match” with Sarri’s, the push from his people will be important. Maybe more than it has been… recently. Or at least that’s what President Zhang and the managers hope that they want to qualify for the next Champions League at all costs. In addition to qualifying for the Euroderby in the Champions League semifinal in tomorrow night’s match.

