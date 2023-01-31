The former Napoli defender earns 10 million a year, a figure out of reach for Zhang’s club
In Inter’s search for a defender who can replace Skriniar, on whom PSG is pressing hard even on this last day of the transfer market, the name of Kalidou Koulibaly also appears. After seeing last minute attempts by Lindelof (Manchester United) and Djalò (Lille) fail, the Nerazzurri were offered the former Napoli centre-back by an intermediary. But Koulibaly, 20 games and 2 goals this year with the Blues, would be an unattainable dream due to his salary: 10 million a year, a figure that Zhang’s club cannot afford.
The more concrete leads now lead to the Greek Mavropanos from Stuttgart and the Turkish Demiral from Atalanta, with whom Inter yesterday tried for a long time to make ends meet in vain: in Bergamo they would like to sell him permanently, Marotta instead would like a loan with right of redemption. But everything depends on Skriniar, who is betrothed to PSG: it only remains to understand when the marriage will be consummated.
