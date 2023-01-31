In Inter’s search for a defender who can replace Skriniar, on whom PSG is pressing hard even on this last day of the transfer market, the name of Kalidou Koulibaly also appears. After seeing last minute attempts by Lindelof (Manchester United) and Djalò (Lille) fail, the Nerazzurri were offered the former Napoli centre-back by an intermediary. But Koulibaly, 20 games and 2 goals this year with the Blues, would be an unattainable dream due to his salary: 10 million a year, a figure that Zhang’s club cannot afford.