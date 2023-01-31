The IMF raises its estimates on GDP for 2023: expected growth is 2.9%

The International Monetary Fund see pink on 2023. In the October update of the WEO, World Economic Outlook, the global growth slows down but beating all forecasts of the month. In fact, the IMF stresses that the world’s GDP is expected to rise by 2.9%, slowing from 3.4% last year, this year and then increasing to 3.1% in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage points higher than the autumn estimate but below below the historical average of 3.8%. “Central bank rate hikes to counter L’inflation and the war of Russia against Ukraine continue to weigh on economic activity”, explains the IMF.

In particular, according to the IMF the Italian GDP it will grow by 0.6% in 2023 and by 0.9% in 2024. While for 2022 the Fund estimates +3.9%. Passing to the‘Eurozonethe Fund forecasts growth of 0.7% this year and 1.6% in 2024. Germany it will almost stop this year at an increase of 0.1% and then accelerate in 2024 to 1.4%. The predictions about France instead they are in line with the autumn ones: GDP in 2023 at 0.7% and 1.6% in 2024.

The IMF raises US GDP estimates, China should grow by 5.2%

While on the international front, the spread of the COVID-19 has certainly held back the economy of Chinabut the recent reopening is paving the way for one faster recovery expected. Global inflation is expected to fall from 8.8% in 2022 to 6.6% in 2023 to 4.3% in 2024, still above pre-pandemic levels of around 3.5%.

Over United States GDP in 2023 should settle at 1.4%, +0.4 percentage points compared to the October forecasts, to then drop to 1% in 2024, down from the 1.2% forecast in the autumn. As for the China, growth is expected to come in at 5.2% this year before declining to 4.5% in 2024, in line with previous estimates. L’India the locomotive of the world is confirmed with a 2023 GDP of 6.1% and 6.8% next year, both in line with the October WEO.

The economic conditions are also improving Russia that after the 2022 recession following the war unleashed against Ukraine, should see the situation improve this year with GDP at +0.3%, up by a good 2.6 percentage points compared to the October forecasts, and also next: +0.6%, 0.6 percentage points higher than last autumn.

IMF, the risks associated with war and Covid continue but the priority is to curb inflation

“THE risks remain but have decreased compared to the October 2022 WEO. A stronger boost from demand in many economies plus a faster decline in inflation are plausible. While to increase the concerns, there is the pandemic situation in China which could curb the recovery, the escalation that Russia’s war in Ukraine could have and the global financial conditions more restrictive which could worsen the sovereign debt situation”, writes the Washington Institute. In any case, the priority in most economies is to do slow down inflation.

For the IMF it is important to pay attention to the public debts of the most indebted states due to tighter monetary conditions and lower growth that could affect the financial stability of the countries with the most debt. Equally important is speeding up vaccinations against Covid-19 in China which would safeguard the recovery, with positive global effects. Fiscal support should be targeted at those most affected by the high food and energy prices while more general tax relief measures should be withdrawn.

