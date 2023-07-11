It’s played on two tables, because if on the one hand Inter need to cash in to aim to complete the squad, on the other they can’t waste time to settle some key roles. It goes for Lukaku, of course. But it is especially true for the goal, which risks being without a starter in the first phase of the pre-season training camp. André Onana is getting closer and closer to Manchester United and the negotiation has entered the final straight line: by Thursday everything will be resolved and the Cameroonian will join his former coach at Ajax Erik ten Hag, the great director of the operation. The offer from the English is close to the 60 million requested by Inter, but it’s still not enough. Details that will be resolved in the next 48 hours: the final agreement should be reached around 55 million with easily accessible bonuses and already tomorrow the parties could tighten the circle and prepare the contracts. Meanwhile, Marotta and Ausilio continue to talk with Bayern to speed up the arrival of Yann Sommer, goalkeeper of the Swiss national team, and there is confidence that everything can be settled this week. In Sommer’s contract there is a release clause of 6 million euros, but the excellent relationship between the two clubs facilitates the negotiation. Inter are in a hurry to give Inzaghi a new number 1, which in any case won’t be available before next week, given the extra holidays due to international commitments in June. He could arrive on Monday with the other Nerazzurri internationals.