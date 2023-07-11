Onana will be from Manchester United by Thursday: a 6 million euro clause is paid for the Swiss from Bayern Munich
It’s played on two tables, because if on the one hand Inter need to cash in to aim to complete the squad, on the other they can’t waste time to settle some key roles. It goes for Lukaku, of course. But it is especially true for the goal, which risks being without a starter in the first phase of the pre-season training camp. André Onana is getting closer and closer to Manchester United and the negotiation has entered the final straight line: by Thursday everything will be resolved and the Cameroonian will join his former coach at Ajax Erik ten Hag, the great director of the operation. The offer from the English is close to the 60 million requested by Inter, but it’s still not enough. Details that will be resolved in the next 48 hours: the final agreement should be reached around 55 million with easily accessible bonuses and already tomorrow the parties could tighten the circle and prepare the contracts. Meanwhile, Marotta and Ausilio continue to talk with Bayern to speed up the arrival of Yann Sommer, goalkeeper of the Swiss national team, and there is confidence that everything can be settled this week. In Sommer’s contract there is a release clause of 6 million euros, but the excellent relationship between the two clubs facilitates the negotiation. Inter are in a hurry to give Inzaghi a new number 1, which in any case won’t be available before next week, given the extra holidays due to international commitments in June. He could arrive on Monday with the other Nerazzurri internationals.
The new couple
—
The sale of Onana has become practically inevitable: United’s pressing has been constant and once the farewell to De Gea has been made official, the road has seemed sealed. Inter will lose a lot in terms of personality and leadership, but also from a technical point of view: Onana has proved to be an excellent solution in building from below and in the immediate search for strikers on several occasions. Sommer, however, is by no means a fool and he too loves to play the game. In addition, he boasts extensive international experience thanks to 83 appearances for Switzerland (seven at the World Cup) and 38 in the Champions League. He wants one last great adventure and Inter is ready to grant it to him, even if the starting position will not be guaranteed. The club’s idea, in fact, is to buy both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin, 21-year-old Shakhtar number one, considered the goalkeeper of the future. For him, however, it will take more time because there will be negotiations with Shakhtar on the price: Inter aim to close for ten million, the Ukrainian club wants more but Trubin has only one year of contract and Shakhtar will not he will be able to pull the rope too much, also in order not to risk losing a similar patrimony to zero in six months.
#Inter #priorities #goal #Sommer #Trubin #closes #week
Leave a Reply