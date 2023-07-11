Organization accused Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Spotify and Google of manipulating the debate on the bill of fake news; Justice of São Paulo understood that Sleeping Giants has no “procedural interest”, as it acts as a political entity in this case

Judge Marcelo Augusto Oliveira, from the 41st Civil Court of São Paulo, rejected last Friday (July 7, 2023) a lawsuit in which the association Sleeping Giants Brasil accused Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Spotify and Google of manipulating the national debate on PL of fake news and asked that the companies be condemned to pay R$ 1 million for moral damages.

Marcelo Augusto Oliveira concluded that the action was unable to proceed. According to the judge, Sleeping Giants was wrong to propose a public civil action to ask for condemnation of the companies to pay “an exorbitant amount of BRL 1 million” for collective moral damages (full decision – 76kB).

The magistrate of São Paulo emphasized in his decision the fact that Sleeping Giants has only 3 members and its corporate purpose is to promote ethics, peace, citizenship and human, consumer and democracy rights: “All of them absolutely generic predictions”.

The judge said that the association acts as a political and activist organization: “In its public activities, on networks and social media, including on platforms maintained by the defendant companies themselves, such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the author association presents a very well defined political and activist position, based on and made explicit in the public debate”stated. “There is not even a single conduct aimed at protecting consumers, only political action and defense of their ideology”.

At the end of his decision, when rejecting the action, the São Paulo judge says that Sleeping Giants “lacks procedural interest, when handling its claim to right through the inadequate procedural means of public civil action, either because it does not deal with diffuse interests or rights, or because it only wants to impose its way of thinking on the functioning of the services of the defendants [as redes sociais que foram acusadas]”.

According to Sleeping Giants, companies have adopted abusive and illegal practices through ostensive advertising with the aim of manipulating public opinion and search engines in favor of their guidelines and corporate interests.

Sleeping Giants claims that these are foreign companies that would be manipulating the national debate through illicit advertising, abuse of a dominant position and violation of the right to information of Brazilian users.

Considering that the conduct attributed to companies affects free debate, freedom of expression and due legislative process, Sleeping Giants had requested an injunction for:

determine that Google, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram stop doing what they considered veiled advertising and without indication that they were political ads;

order Spotify to stop displaying advertising content about the PL of fake news.

In the final judgment (on the merits), Sleeping Giants asked that the companies be ordered jointly and severally to pay BRL 1 million for the alleged collective moral damages. According to the association, the amount should be allocated to the National Consumer Defense Fund and to the Diffuse Rights Defense Fund.

Sleeping Giants also wanted companies to be required to publish notices acknowledging that they committed illegalities and abuses.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo issued an opinion in favor of the Sleeping Giants lawsuit. For the MP, the companies violated the democratic principle, compromising the free public debate.

Facebook defended itself against the allegations. He declared that he does not carry out veiled advertising and that paid advertisements are expressly reported on the search pages. According to the company, all paid ads served on Facebook and Instagram have a clear indication that they are sponsored content.

Google maintained that it never interfered with the flow of information on its platforms. He also said that there is no way to interfere with the presentation of surveys on the platform because the algorithm acts freely, according to the collection of information on the internet. He further stated that paid content is expressly labeled as advertising.