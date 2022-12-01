Contact for the French left winger: the cost of 20 million in January is too high

The most popular, but also the most expensive. Inter, who saw the contours of the future winger in this blond left-handed, knew it when they started sending observers around France. Then yesterday he had direct confirmation via telephone: the first contact between the Nerazzurri and Rennes around the hot name of Adrien Truffert certainly doesn’t help to be optimistic, even if the transfer market options are endless. And in a few weeks the need for a left-footed fullback for Inzaghi could be more pressing than now. The French club has one of the best youth sectors in the country and so, year after year, they have built this little jewel on the wing. This is why he does not intend to make discounts: Truffert’s price is 20 million, hardly negotiable. Among other things, Rennes has no great desire to deprive themselves of their Adrien as early as January: the managers of the team coached by Bruno Génésio, an old Lyon legend, are well aware that in a short time that price could even rise. Especially if the international showcases for the boy increase: so far the 21-year-old has only touched Deschamps’ Les Bleus for a moment before the World Cup and, despite the very strong competition in the role, he had also thought about Qatar. From 2023 the call-up could be a sweet habit, in the same clods of the field as Theo Hernandez. Yes, exactly the same full-back who could even challenge in a dream derby in Milan. See also Genoa, Calafiori arrives for the left wing

THE SCENERY — In short, finding an agreement in January seems tough: the Nerazzurri pointed out that the amount asked for them is too high, especially in a session in which the purse strings are tighter. Of course, it will also depend on any future openings on the formula: the possibility of setting up a bridging loan with redemption under certain conditions in the summer would suddenly change the scenario. But it will also depend on how much money, possibly, will be raised by Inter to create a small treasure as early as January: in detail, Roberto Gagliardini likes Monza but could wait for his contract to expire naturally on June 30, while there is still a lack of credible buyers for the enigmatic Joaquin Correa, another “expendable” in Simone Inzaghi’s squad. But Truffert’s fate is mostly linked to the other left-footed winger whose place the Frenchman could take: Robin Gosens, unhappy and impatient to return to his homeland, is the real tip in the balance. See also Milan, ahead on Milenkovic and Luiz Felipe. But that's just the beginning of the casting ...

WATCH OUT FOR ROBIN — The inspection of the Bundesliga market for Robin will continue for a long time, also because it is there that the former Atalanta wants to regenerate, even if with a six-month loan: Schalke, the club Gosens has been rooting for since he was a child, has already felt. More than temporary solutions, however, the Nerazzurri would prefer a definitive sale of the German, a not easy scenario in January. If so, his eventual exit would pave the way for an immediate and important entry: with this objective, the Nerazzurri continue to browse profile after profile of the best left-handed players on the Continent. In this operation Truffert took the lead on Mitchel Bakker of Bayer Leverkusen and on Fabiano Parisi from Empoli: if the Dutch suggestion would help find a home for Gosens through an exchange with a Bundesliga club, the Azzurrino is discouraged a bit by the cost (25 million). For the 21-year-old Frenchman, however, further reflections and other phone calls will be needed on the Milan-Rennes axis: time may perhaps make what seems inflexible today flexible. See also De Vrij what's going on? Too many mistakes and a future to write

