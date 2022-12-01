Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



Click here to listen to the podcast



The World Cup does not stop: the qualification for the round of 16 of two eagerly awaited big names such as Argentina (which progresses from first despite the initial defeat with Saudi Arabia and in the green light group also for Poland: Mexico out) and France ( irrelevant defeat against Tunisia, while Australia is second in the group), it’s up to Germany and Spain to earn the pass to the round of 16. The Germans are called upon to beat Costa Rica, while the Red Furies will face Japan. Lukaku’s Belgium takes the stage first and must avoid new missteps, but Croatia is facing vice-world champions, while in the other match of the group, Morocco knows that by folding Canada they will be able to fly to the knockout stages….

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER:

16.00 Croatia-Belgium (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Canada-Morocco (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Japan-Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Costa Rica-Germany (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER:

16.00 South Korea-Portugal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Ghana-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Serbia-Switzerland (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Cameroon-Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play) DIRECT ELIMINATION PHASE

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

16.00 Round of 16: First group A vs Second group B (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 2: First group C vs Second group D (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

Subscribe to the newsletter

