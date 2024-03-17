“He said 'n…' to me and that doesn't sit well with me.” Juan Jesus, during the Inter-Napoli match, as evidenced by the lips caught by the cameras, thus turned to the referee La Penna to denounce racist insults that were allegedly directed at him by Acerbi. The Napoli player, around the 58th minute of the match which ended 1-1, in the meeting with the match director showed the patch on the sleeve of his shirt with a message against racism, as if to highlight the importance of the topic. After the episode, the two players spoke in a friendly manner, hugging each other. Juan Jesus was the scorer of Napoli's equalizer late in the match.

After the match, the Brazilian defender returned to the episode to Dazn's microphones, downplaying everything: “Acerbi is a good guy, he said some not nice things. He went a little further, but he apologized to me because he made himself I realize I exaggerated. These are field things and they remain there.”