Although only two years have passed since the closing of the last 'Jurassic World' trilogy, Universal Studios shows no intention of slowing down and is already immersed in the production of a next installment. However, since the storyline of Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, and Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, has reached its conclusion, the upcoming film will feature an entirely new cast.

According to industry expert Jeff Sneider, it seems that a former star of Marvel Studios is being considered to star in the next movie, and that person would be none other than Scarlett Johansson. According to their information, the role would have already been offered to Johansson. It should be noted that this informant has a history of success in his revelations, so although it is not confirmed information, it is a clue that cannot be ignored.

Scarlett Johansson, the 39-year-old Hollywood Star. Photo: GamersRD.com

So far, the only names confirmed for this next installment are director Gareth Edwards, known for his work on ROGUE ONE, and screenwriters David Koepp and Michael Crichton.

Scarlett Johansson would have met with director and producer

According to a report from the portal 'The InSneider', which has been published by the newspaper 'Brand', the iconic actress of the 'Avengers' saga would have had meetings with the film's newly appointed director, Gareth Edwards, as well as with the producer, Frank Marshall.

According to the media, those responsible for the direction and production of Jurassic World 4 would have extended an offer to the 39-year-old actress to play “a significant role” in the next film of the iconic dinosaur franchise, created by David Koepp and First directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg in 1993.

The iconic actress of the 'Avengers' saga. Photo: DNAPositivo

The new Jurassic World saga according to Universal Pictures

According to 'Universal Pictures' has confirmed that “a new phase” will take place in the Jurassic World franchise, which implies that the return of the previous protagonists is not expected.

Sam Neill

Laura Dern

Jeff Goldblum

Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard.

The T-Rex is one of the protagonists of Jurassic Park. Credits: Universal Studios

Who will be in charge of the script for Jurassic World 4?

As indicated by the previous report from 'The Hollywood Reporter', it was revealed that the next installment of Jurassic World is being developed by David Koeep, who is known for being the screenwriter of the 1993 film Jurassic Park and its sequel The World lost: 1997's Jurassic Park, both directed by Steven Spielberg.

Similarly, it has been reported that the film will be produced by Frank Marshall, who has had success with the previous trilogy. Patrick Crowley will also be involved in the production, along with Steven Spielberg, who will serve as executive producer.

When would the new Jurassic World 4 saga be released?

About, 'The Hollywood Reporter' stated that the upcoming dinosaur movie is progressing successfully and is expected to be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

