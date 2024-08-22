Inter Milan and Lecce will meet in the second round of Serie A at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The reigning champions Inter drew 2-2 against Genoa in their opening game, making it their fourth game without a win. Despite this inconsistent start, there is confidence that Simone Inzaghi’s team will get back on track. On the other hand, Lecce suffered a 4-0 defeat against Atalanta, highlighting their defensive and offensive problems. With Marcus Thuram and Nikola Krstović as key figures, this duel will be crucial for both teams.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Inter Milan and Lecce:
City: Milan, Italy
Date: Saturday, August 24
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 15:45 (Argentina), 12:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on ESPN Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Genoa
|
2-2 E
|
Serie A
|
Chelsea
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Al Ittihad
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Pisa
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Las Palmas
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
0-4 D
|
Serie A
|
Mantua
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Nice
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Huddersfield
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Galatasaray
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
Inter Milan come into this match after a 2-2 draw against Genoa in the first round of Serie A. Despite the draw, Simone Inzaghi’s team showed dominance in possession (68%) and created 17 scoring chances, with Marcus Thuram standing out with two goals. The team has shown offensive solidity, averaging 2 goals per game in their last six matches.
Inter are also on an impressive 15-match unbeaten run at home in the league and have dominated Lecce in previous meetings, remaining unbeaten in the last six meetings between the sides. However, Inter will be without Stefan de Vrij and Tajon Buchanan, so Inzaghi will opt for a 3-5-2 formation, with Thuram and Lautaro Martinez leading the attack.
Lecce face the challenge of facing Inter after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Atalanta. Although they created 21 chances in that game, their offensive output has been weak, scoring just 3 goals in their last six games. Despite this, they have improved away from home, remaining unbeaten in their last three league away games.
However, their record against Inter is poor, with no win in their last ten away league games. Coach Luca Gotti will be without Joan Gonzalez, Jeppe Corfitzen and Mohamed Kaba, and will line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Nikola Krstović leading the attack. Although they could have chances to score, Lecce look to have a tough time against a superior Inter side.
Inter Milan: Yann Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicoló Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Lecce: Falcone, Valentin Gendrey, Kialonda Gaspar, Federico Baschirotto, Antonino Gallo, Patrick Dorgu, Ylber Ramadani, Balthazar Pierret, Hamza Rafia, Tete Morente, Nikola Krstovic.
Inter Milan 3-1 Lecce. Inter Milan are the clear favourites to beat Lecce, relying on their offensive solidity and their strength at home, where they have gone 15 league games unbeaten. With an average of 2 goals per game in their last few games and stars like Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez in attack, Inter have the power to overcome a Lecce that has shown defensive fragility, allowing 10 goals in their last six games. Even though Lecce could score, their unfavourable record and effectiveness problems predict a 3-1 victory for Inter.
More news about the European leagues
#Inter #Milan #Lecce #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply