Not everyone says goodbye to the market, closing the first quarter of 2024 with a +16.4% of units sold compared to the same period last year. To do this you need to have a story behind it that tells of three million units produced from 1985 to today, 36 special series and, above all, a first place held tight for 4 years in the ranking of the best-selling cars in its category.

“It is a great pride to see once again the passion and love that surround the Lancia Ypsilon – says Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – a car that has always played a leading role on the market, thanks to its unique style, with soft lines and sinuous and with a typically Italian design, combined with connectivity, efficiency and style”.

While waiting to pass the baton to the electric Ypsilon – the first zero-emission car from Lancia – in the month of March alone, with 4,845 units sold, the Ypsilon was the second best-selling car in its segment and the third best-selling on the market in general. Not only that: it is also the best-selling hybrid in the segment, both in the month of March, with 4,210 units, and in the quarter with a total of 11,296 units.

“The data relating to the first quarter of 2024 certifies a glorious path – concludes Napolitano – and allows us to celebrate in the best possible way a model that has made the history of city cars in Italy”.