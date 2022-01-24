The Nerazzurri club has published on its website how to access the San Siro on Saturday 5 February (kick-off at 6 pm). The sale will take place online and will be in four stages. Guest sector, coupons at 45 euros
The sale of tickets for Inter-Milan will start tomorrow, Tuesday 25 January, at 11 am, scheduled for Saturday 5 February at 6 pm After the restrictions on spectators of the last two Serie A days with just 5,000 fans in the stands due to an increase in Covid infections, for the Madonnina derby the capacity could (should) return to 50% according to what Inter announced: “San Siro will be tinged with Nerazzurri and it will still be a special atmosphere despite the 50% capacity of the Giuseppe Meazza stadium – the Nerazzurri wrote in a note – We are waiting for you at San Siro to push the players of Mr. Inzaghi “. Inter, however, specifies that “in the event of any restrictions, you will obviously be entitled to a full refund”.
the modalities
–
The phases: Tuesday and Wednesday sales reserved for season ticket holders 19-20, Thursday 27 for Inter club members, from Friday 28 to Monday 31 for the Siamo Noi card holders. From Tuesday 1 February free sale. On the other hand, 45 euros will be needed for the guest sector addressed to AC Milan fans who will play the return derby “away from home”.
January 24 – 10:14 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#InterMilan #ticket #sales #Capacity #special #atmosphere
Leave a Reply