The sale of tickets for Inter-Milan will start tomorrow, Tuesday 25 January, at 11 am, scheduled for Saturday 5 February at 6 pm After the restrictions on spectators of the last two Serie A days with just 5,000 fans in the stands due to an increase in Covid infections, for the Madonnina derby the capacity could (should) return to 50% according to what Inter announced: “San Siro will be tinged with Nerazzurri and it will still be a special atmosphere despite the 50% capacity of the Giuseppe Meazza stadium – the Nerazzurri wrote in a note – We are waiting for you at San Siro to push the players of Mr. Inzaghi “. Inter, however, specifies that “in the event of any restrictions, you will obviously be entitled to a full refund”.