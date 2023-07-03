Inter Miami may have a big-time defender and he played with Lionel Messi

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lionel Messi.
Screenshot Dailyfootball, EFE
Lionel Messi.
Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He assured that he spoke with the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Spaniard Sergio Busquets and that they all agree on the challenge of “come to Miami to be successful”, and stressed that in their mentality there is no “luxury of not competing”, but did not refer to new additions.
“We can be in different places, but the way to carry out this race will be one way. I spoke with Sergio, and also when we spoke with Leo, we talked about coming to have success, to compete, to compete well. That happens to us even at level Sometimes Miami is associated with vacations, we want to compete,” said Martino at the press conference organized at the DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (USA).
“They come from world champions, champions in the Spanish league, they are not footballers who are going to come here not to compete, they are not going to give themselves that luxury because they carry it in their blood,” he added.
They go for more
According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Inter Miami could count on their squad with Sergio Ramos, who terminated his contract with him psg.
Ramos and Messi played in the French club, far from the rivalry of both when they defended the Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
Sport informs that Inter Miami is in negotiations to incorporate Sergio Ramos, who has just finished his contract with PSG and is a free player. If it materializes, he would once again be Lionel Messi’s partner, as happened in the French club. pic.twitter.com/SJn7ZmsNvV
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 2, 2023
