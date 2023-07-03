Inter Miami may have a big-time defender and he played with Lionel Messi

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He assured that he spoke with the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Spaniard Sergio Busquets and that they all agree on the challenge of “come to Miami to be successful”, and stressed that in their mentality there is no “luxury of not competing”, but did not refer to new additions.

“We can be in different places, but the way to carry out this race will be one way. I spoke with Sergio, and also when we spoke with Leo, we talked about coming to have success, to compete, to compete well. That happens to us even at level Sometimes Miami is associated with vacations, we want to compete,” said Martino at the press conference organized at the DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (USA).

(Egan Bernal fights like a lion in front of the beasts and climbs the Tour de France)

(Shakira sends a meaningful message to ‘fans’ after the song ‘Copa Vacía’: for Gerard Piqué?)

“They come from world champions, champions in the Spanish league, they are not footballers who are going to come here not to compete, they are not going to give themselves that luxury because they carry it in their blood,” he added.

They go for more

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Inter Miami could count on their squad with Sergio Ramos, who terminated his contract with him psg.

Ramos and Messi played in the French club, far from the rivalry of both when they defended the Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

(Egan Bernal: the real options you have to fight the Tour de France, analysis)