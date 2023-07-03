Biden thanked Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict

The press service of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reported that US President Joe Biden phoned the elected head of state and congratulated him on his election victory, and also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation between the two states. In addition, he thanked Mitsotakis for supporting Ukraine. RIA News.

“The US President congratulated the Prime Minister on his election victory and stressed that he looks forward to even closer cooperation with the new Greek government,” the statement said.

Biden and Mitsotakis also expressed their intention to seek closer cooperation between Washington and Athens. At the same time, the American leader thanked his Greek counterpart for the support that the country has provided to Kyiv since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

