The Dutchman remained in Appiano and will use the break to learn Inzaghi’s mechanics. The Nerazzurri debut is in the sights, which could take place in the derby just like Wesley did in the “treble” season

Adrian Seu

Intensive black and blue lessons with the dream of retracing the steps of the illustrious compatriot. The break for the national teams fell to the bean for Davy Klaassen, the last gift rejected by Simone Inzaghi in the excited summer market. Because the exclusion from the Dutch squad for the next two qualifying matches for Euro 2024 against Greece and Ireland will allow the former Ajax attacking midfielder to concentrate only on Inter, on the mechanisms of the Piacenza coach and on his inclusion in the new Milanese context. The next ten days will be precious not only to get familiar with the new jersey, but also to improve the feeling with the language and find a permanent accommodation after the first Italian days spent in the hotel.

See also Chivas will use Oswaldo Alanís as a bargaining chip NEW DIMENSION — Arrived in Milan on 1 September after the lightning agreement between Inter and Ajax in the last hours of the transfer market, Klaassen immediately joined the group celebrating the first call-up on the occasion of the last championship match against Fiorentina. For the Dutchman it was the first opportunity to see his teammates at work waiting to get to grips with the environment and to get into a car which, as shown by the three victories in the first three days, travels quickly. The goal is to be ready for the resumption of the championship, making the most of the (scarce) two weeks of work in Appiano with the few teammates spared by the national teams. An intense work of a tactical nature awaits him to understand the timing and mechanisms of the role he will have to play in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2, because from an athletic point of view the former Ajax is already perfectly eligible for recruitment.

LANGUAGE AND HOME — In fact, Klaassen showed up in Appiano in dazzling form and shouldn’t be misled by the exclusion reserved for him by Koeman, the result exclusively of the tensions built up in the last few days in Amsterdam. The attacking midfielder from Hilversum has already played 122 minutes in four official matches (two in the Eredivisie and as many in the Europa League playoffs), also scoring his first goal of the season on August 19 in the championship match against Excelsior. If anything, the two priorities are learning Italian, which Klaassen began to devote himself to as soon as he arrived in Milan, and finding accommodation for himself and his fiancée Laura Benschop. The two are considering whether to stay in the city or settle in a villa on the lake, but the decision will be made in the next few days so that they can devote themselves body and soul to the new Nerazzurri adventure without distractions and worries. See also WRC | Safari Rally, PS10: Neuville still super. Tanak KO

THE TARGET — In Klaassen’s sights is that derby that could mark his debut with the Nerazzurri shirt, just like what happened to that Wesley Sneijder capable of immediately entering the hearts of the fans. In fact, the last Dutch attacking midfielder to play for the Nerazzurri before him made his debut against the Rossoneri, in a derby that fell on the second day of the championship (29 August 2009) kicking off the memorable season of the “treble” with a thunderous 4- 0. Klaassen wouldn’t mind doing the same to start his new Milanese adventure with impetus and immediately win over a fan base that welcomed him with enthusiasm. The premises are all there and the next ten days of “Nerazzurro intensive” will certainly be useful for the purpose.